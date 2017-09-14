Central Community College Issues Statement on DACA

GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska – In light of recent events involving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Central Community College President Dr. Greg Smith has issued the following statement:



While the future of DACA is uncertain, what is not uncertain is Central Community College’s firm commitment and support of DACA students. CCC has assisted these students in achieving their educational goals in many ways, including working with the CCC Foundation in providing scholarships. In return, DACA students have helped advance CCC’s mission of maximizing student and community success by becoming valued and contributing members in the communities they live. Central Community College supports DACA students and welcomes them at each of our campuses and centers.

CCC joins other higher education institutions in Nebraska and across the country in issuing similar statements.