class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259710 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Central Community College Issues Statement on DACA | KRVN Radio

Central Community College Issues Statement on DACA

BY Central Community College | September 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Central Community College Issues Statement on DACA

GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska – In light of recent events involving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Central Community College President Dr. Greg Smith has issued the following statement:


While the future of DACA is uncertain, what is not uncertain is Central Community College’s firm commitment and support of DACA students. CCC has assisted these students in achieving their educational goals in many ways, including working with the CCC Foundation in providing scholarships. In return, DACA students have helped advance CCC’s mission of maximizing student and community success by becoming valued and contributing members in the communities they live. Central Community College supports DACA students and welcomes them at each of our campuses and centers.

CCC joins other higher education institutions in Nebraska and across the country in issuing similar statements.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments