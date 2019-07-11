Central Nebraska authorities say collision killed 3 people

St. Libory, Neb. — Authorities say three people died after two pickup trucks collided in central Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Nebraska Highway 58, about 1.5 miles north of St. Libory.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an eastbound pickup didn’t halt at a stop sign and rammed into pickup headed north on U.S. 281.

The sheriff’s office says both people in the northbound pickup and the passenger in the eastbound pickup were fatally injured. The eastbound truck’s driver was taken to a hospital. The names of those involved haven’t been released.