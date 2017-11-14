Central Nebraska Drug Court Celebrates Commencement Ceremony in Minden, Nebraska

The Central Nebraska Drug Court will hold a ceremony and celebration on November 14, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Windmill Center in Minden, Nebraska.

Nebraska State Senator John Kuehn will deliver the graduation ceremony keynote address.

For Drug Court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability. There will be 28 graduates from Phelps, Buffalo, Kearney, Adams and Hall Counties. Judges presiding over Drug Courts in these counties include: Judges Teresa Luther, Mark Young, Stephen Illingworth, John Marsh, and Judge William Wright.

According to Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Problem-Solving Courts Chairman, Judge Jim Doyle of Lexington, “Nebraska’s Drug and Problem-Solving Courts have saved thousands of tax dollars, and the individuals served in the courts who have followed the programs have changed their lives and the lives of their loved ones for the better.” Doyle continued, “The previous philosophy of incarceration for all offenders has been replaced by community-based treatment programs that cause people to change the way they think and that requires people to be accountable for their actions without imprisonment.”

“Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts are committed to utilizing evidence-based practices to improve community safety, increase successful outcomes, and reduce recidivism. Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts ‘best practice standards’ are used to assist in successful interventions with all participants,” according to State Problem-Solving Court Coordinator Adam Jorgensen.

The Central Nebraska Drug Court, like other Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts, operates under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider work together to design an individualized program. Compliance with treatment and court orders is verified by frequent alcohol and drug testing, close community supervision, and interaction with a judge during non-adversarial court review hearings. Problem-Solving Courts enhance close monitoring of participants using home and field visits.