class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260895 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Central Nebraska group brainstorms ways to fight poverty | KRVN Radio

Central Nebraska group brainstorms ways to fight poverty

BY Associated Press | September 20, 2017
Home News Regional News
Central Nebraska group brainstorms ways to fight poverty
Courtesy/MGN Online

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A group in central Nebraska is looking for ways to reduce childhood poverty.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the brainstorming session hosted Tuesday by the Heartland United Way yielded several ideas for Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.

Suggestions included increased access to public transportation and wireless internet; access to quality, affordable child care; wellness programs for children and families; having expanded business-education partnerships; providing safe and affordable housing; and having a one-stop shop where people can learn about available services.

The categories were broad, but each included specific suggestions, such as having school-based wellness centers, providing free meals for all students and planning neighborhood and urban gardens around schools.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments