Central Nebraska group brainstorms ways to fight poverty

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A group in central Nebraska is looking for ways to reduce childhood poverty.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the brainstorming session hosted Tuesday by the Heartland United Way yielded several ideas for Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.

Suggestions included increased access to public transportation and wireless internet; access to quality, affordable child care; wellness programs for children and families; having expanded business-education partnerships; providing safe and affordable housing; and having a one-stop shop where people can learn about available services.

The categories were broad, but each included specific suggestions, such as having school-based wellness centers, providing free meals for all students and planning neighborhood and urban gardens around schools.