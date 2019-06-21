Central Nebraska journalist to Univision

Central Nebraska journalist Carmen Montes recently accepted a position with Univision-Portland in Oregon. Montes graduated from Lexington High School and the University of Nebraska-Kearney with a degree in Broadcasting and Interpretation/Translation with a minor in Criminal Justice. She’s been employed as an anchor and reporter at KHGI-NTV News the past 7 years.

The Nebraska Latino-American Commission commended Montes as a bilingual news anchor and reporter along with her “dedication to her goal of giving a voice to the voiceless throughout her career.”

The Commission adds that Montes’ “imprint on Spanish media in rural Nebraska will continue for years to come as she has already opened doors for other Spanish media outlets and bilingual reporters in our rural towns.”