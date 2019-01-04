Central Nebraska priest charged with sex assault of woman

Ord, Neb. — A central Nebraska prosecutor says she intends to charge a Roman Catholic priest who’s been accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Valley County Attorney Kayla Clark said Friday that she didn’t yet know which charges the Rev. John Kakkuzhiyil will face because she hasn’t reviewed all the investigation reports. He was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

The woman who accused him has obtained a protection order against the 63-year-old cleric. She says he assaulted her in November. She says she went to his Ord home on business and blacked out after having a couple drinks with him.

The Grand Island Diocese says Kakkuzhiyil has been serving as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burwell. The diocese says Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt placed Kakkuzhiyil on leave Dec. 15 upon learning that the Nebraska State Patrol was investigating the allegations.