Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home Ribbon Cutting Aug. 25th

August 25th 2018 (Kearney, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home (CNVH) on August 25th, 2018. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and be followed by tours of the facility that run until 2:00 p.m. The CNVH is located at 4510 East 56th Street, Kearney.
The program includes:
- Music by the United States Air Force Band
- Welcome by Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse
- Raising of the Colors by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department
- Invocation by Chaplain Bill Noer
- Remarks by Governor Pete Ricketts, US Senator Deb Fischer, and NDVA Director John Hilgert
- Ribbon cutting ceremony
- Vehicles on display from the National Guard
Tours will start in Building Alpha, one of the facility’s 18 care homes. Guests will be able to view the members’ common areas, kitchen, and a private room. Tours will then move to Building Golf, one of two hubs that connect the homes to form a neighborhood. Building Golf is home to a restorative kitchen, recreational activity room, and therapy areas for physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Tours will conclude in Building Juliet, which is home to the chapel, library, ceramic area, woodshop, Foxhole Lounge, Freedom Hall, and medical clinic areas. Tours will be limited as construction is still in progress in some parts of the facility and site.
Please allow for travel time to the facility if you plan on attending the ribbon cutting portion of the festivities. Carpooling is strongly recommended as parking is limited near the facility. There will not be public parking available at the facility itself. Available parking is as follows:
- Public parking at Patriot Park in both lots;
- Public parking at Kearney Regional Airport, with shuttles to facility;
- Veteran and disabled parking at the National Guard, with shuttles to facility.
Members are scheduled to move into the facility later this fall. The ribbon cutting is being held to prior to the move to allow public tours without disrupting members or their quality of care.