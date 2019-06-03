Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial Groundbreaking June 6

JUNE 6, 2019 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial will be held Thursday, June 6th, at 4:00 p.m. at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at 4510 East 56th Street in Kearney.

“The members and our teammates are excited to have this addition to the facility that will support remembering our veterans who served and will serve in the future,” said Facility Administrator Alex Willford. “Thank you to the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial Committee and to the community of Kearney for your continued support.”

The memorial, which will be the largest of its kind in Nebraska, will sit southeast of the veterans’ home on the campus. It will feature 8-foot tall stones with information on U.S. military conflicts from the Civil War to present day and 16-foot tall stones for each military branch. The committee has raised $1.75 million of its $2 million goal.

“Our group feels very privileged to be involved in a project of this magnitude,” said Dick Pierce, Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial Committee member. “Lots of long hours and hard work have gone into laying the groundwork for this and now that we are actually getting to see the ‘bricks and mortar’ starting to take shape we are feeling a sense of satisfaction in realizing the fruits of our labors are at hand. It’s fitting that our ‘groundbreaking’ or significant start to the building of the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Memorial comes on the heels of Memorial Day week and on this 75th anniversary of D-Day.