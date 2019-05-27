Central Plains Ribfest reveals new name

Holdrege, NE—May 22, 2019—- Allmand is announced as the naming sponsor for Holdrege’s community celebration formerly known as Central Plains Ribfest. “For the past three years, Allmand has supported Central Plains Ribfest. Today, we would like to announce that they have become the naming sponsor of our event, “Doug Stevenson, Event Chair of Allmand Central Plains Ribfest said. “Their donations through the years enabled our committee to secure power and lights,” Stevenson continued. “This is a great example of Allmand’s continuous support of the Phelps County area and proof that they will be there through the ongoing success of the event.”

The two-day celebration draws people from all over with Swedish Days festivities, street dance, the parade, car show, free swim at the pool, and not to mention Ribfest. “We give all local businesses sponsorship opportunities at varying levels. We are so blessed with the outpouring support from our community and businesses who help. We are especially excited to declare this event as Allmand Central Plains Ribfest,” added Carley Bruning, Social Media Co-Chair of the event.

“Currently we have 25 teams and expect to have approximately 35 teams competing. Prior to 2016, our Swedish Days Ribfest consisted of six local BBQ teams and now has grown to 35 professional BBQ teams encompassing six surrounding states,” Stevenson stated. This event will be June 14th and 15th in Holdrege, NE. For more information, visit the list of events on the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce’s website www.holdregechamber.com or call 308-995-4444.