Central Public Power to lower lake levels

Holdrege, Neb. — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will lower water levels at two of its regulating reservoirs this fall in preparation for shoreline inspections and maintenance projects at hydroelectric plants below the reservoirs.

The water level at Jeffrey Lake will begin to decline on Sept. 10 to an elevation about seven feet below normal operating levels. The reservoir south of Brady, Neb., will be down for at least two days to facilitate shoreline inspections. If inspections indicate that more work is required, the level could remain low to allow for repairs, but should return to normal levels in October. Additional notice to the public will be provided in the event of an extended drawdown.

Johnson Lake’s water levels will begin to drop on Sept. 25. The goal is to reach an elevation of 2,608 feet or approximately ten feet below current levels. The lake should begin filling again on Oct. 8, and will take about 11 days to return to normal levels.

Water levels at Plum Creek Canyon Lake and Midway Lake will be somewhat lower than normal because of the reduced flow of water through the Supply Canal system, but the lakes will not decline as much as Johnson and Jeffrey lakes.

The public boat ramps in these areas will likely be out of service until elevation levels return to normal ranges.

All drawdown plans are subject to change depending on river flows and rain events.

While the lakes are down, cabin-owners who may wish to perform shoreline maintenance are reminded to contact Central to obtain necessary permits prior to initiating such projects.