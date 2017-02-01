Deputies arrest Colorado woman for child neglect

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colorado Springs, Colorado woman following a report that children were left alone in a North Platte motel room. Chief Deputy Sheriff Roland Kramer says they were called around 3:15pm Tuesday to the Motel 6. They found a 4-month-old infant and a 2-year-old child, who were being attended to by motel staff.

Deputies soon located their mother who had apparently been shopping and appeared highly intoxicated. Thirty-four-year-old Sabra Goff was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center. The children were placed with the Department of Health and Human Services. Chief Deputy Kramer says their investigation continues into the matter.