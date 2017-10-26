Chairman Roberts Announces Full Senate Confirmation of Greg Ibach

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today is pleased to announce that Gregory Ibach was approved by the U.S. Senate.

Upon swearing in, Gregory Ibach, of Nebraska, will serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“I’m pleased to report Senate confirmation of Greg Ibach to be USDA Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs,” Roberts said. “Greg’s experiences as a rancher and dedicated public servant to the State of Nebraska for nearly 20 years will serve USDA and rural America well. I’m proud the Senate Agriculture Committee and our colleagues in the Senate worked in a swift and bipartisan manner to get Greg to work at USDA.”

The Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing on Mr. Ibach on Oct. 5. He was favorably reported out of the Committee with a bipartisan voice vote and has the support of more than 60 farm and conservation organizations.