Chambers again seeks to end Nebraska’s death penalty | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | January 10, 2019
Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers is renewing his push to abolish the death penalty after his last successful attempt was overturned by voters in 2016.

The longtime Omaha senator introduced a repeal bill Thursday on the Nebraska legislative session’s second day.

Nebraska received national attention in 2015 when the Legislature overrode Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto and ended capital punishment. Death penalty supporters responded with a ballot campaign that placed the issue before voters, who reinstated the punishment.

Ricketts donated $300,000 of his own money to the campaign.
Nebraska executed its first inmate since 1997 last year, using a never-before-tried combination of drugs.

Prison officials refused to identify their supplier, prompting lawsuits that accused them of violating Nebraska’s public-records laws.
Chambers has fought for decades to abolish capital punishment.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
