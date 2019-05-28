Chancellor announces new enrollment, marketing division at UNK

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen today announced internal restructuring that will create a Division of Enrollment Management and Marketing to enhance the university’s focus on increasing enrollment and further improving student retention and completion rates.

The division, which will now report directly to the chancellor, will include the departments of Communication and Marketing, Undergraduate Admissions and Recruiting, Scholarships and Financial Aid, Academic and Career Services, and the First Year Program while resulting in a net reduction of one senior administrative position.

“The consolidation of these departments is vital to UNK’s growth and improving on our already strong record of success in student retention and degree completion,” Kristensen said.

Kelly Bartling, currently Assistant Vice Chancellor of Communications and Marketing, will lead the consolidated division as Vice Chancellor, pending Board of Regents approval.

Bartling joined UNK in 2013 as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Communications and Community Relations, which later merged with Creative Services to become Communications and Marketing. She is in her 20th year at the University of Nebraska, and brings experience in news and media relations, integrated marketing and market research, legislative and community relations, branding and messaging, management, university teaching, and event planning. Bartling has been a member of the Cabinet and deeply involved in the Kearney community since coming to UNK.

“Looking forward, Kelly has a strong vision for student enrollment and success and brings the passion, drive, experience and collaborative and organizational skills necessary to engaging the entire campus in the critical work that lies ahead,” Kristensen said.

Enrollment Management has evolved at UNK in the last 15 years from a campus-wide council to a unit led by associate vice chancellor Ed Scantling, who is retiring in June.

Todd Gottula, who has served as director of news and internal communications since 2013, will take over management of Communications and Marketing as senior director.