class="post-template-default single single-post postid-332314 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Change 3 to 5 County Commissioners effort turns in signatures | KRVN Radio

Change 3 to 5 County Commissioners effort turns in signatures

BY Bob Brogan | August 30, 2018
Home News Regional News
Change 3 to 5 County Commissioners effort turns in signatures
Courtesy/Nebraska Secretary of State website ne.sos.gov

North Platte, Neb.  — A petition campaign to increase the number of Lincoln County Commissioners from 3 to 5 turned in its petition signatures earlier this week.

The “Change 3 to 5 County Commissioners, Lincoln County, Ne” campaign turned in 1,527 signatures to the Lincoln County Clerk according to its Facebook page. The group was told it needed 1,211 valid signatures to get the question on the General Election Ballot in November.

The group put on a final push over the weekend to get the petitions signed by the end of Monday so they could be turned in.

Supporters say 2018 is the time for the county to catch up with the process of fair representation, oversite, infrastructure and economic development throughout Lincoln County.

The clerk’s office will check each signature to verify it’s from a registered voter in Lincoln County.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments