Change 3 to 5 County Commissioners effort turns in signatures

North Platte, Neb. — A petition campaign to increase the number of Lincoln County Commissioners from 3 to 5 turned in its petition signatures earlier this week.

The “Change 3 to 5 County Commissioners, Lincoln County, Ne” campaign turned in 1,527 signatures to the Lincoln County Clerk according to its Facebook page. The group was told it needed 1,211 valid signatures to get the question on the General Election Ballot in November.

The group put on a final push over the weekend to get the petitions signed by the end of Monday so they could be turned in.

Supporters say 2018 is the time for the county to catch up with the process of fair representation, oversite, infrastructure and economic development throughout Lincoln County.

The clerk’s office will check each signature to verify it’s from a registered voter in Lincoln County.