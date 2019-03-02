class="post-template-default single single-post postid-369387 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Changes made to some local sales and use tax rates

Changes made to some local sales and use tax rates

BY Ne Dept of Revenue | March 2, 2019
Changes made to some local sales and use tax rates

    The Nebraska Department of Revenue advises of some changes for local sales and use tax rates that take effect and April 1, 2019.  They include:

  • Ansley, DeWitt, Laurel, and Pleasanton will each start a 1% local sales and use tax rate.
  • Hubbard will start a 1.5% local sales and use tax rate.
  • Dakota City will increase its local sales and use tax rate to 1.0%.
  • Clay Center, Harrison, Oakland, Osmond, and Pender will each increase its local sales and use tax rate to 1.5%.
  • Beatrice, Fullerton, Grand Island, Loup City, Ord, Paxton, and Sargent will each increase its local sales and use tax rate to 2%.

 

 

