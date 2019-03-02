Changes made to some local sales and use tax rates

The Nebraska Department of Revenue advises of some changes for local sales and use tax rates that take effect and April 1, 2019. They include:

Ansley, DeWitt, Laurel, and Pleasanton will each start a 1% local sales and use tax rate.

and will each start a local sales and use tax rate. Hubbard will start a 1.5% local sales and use tax rate.

will start a local sales and use tax rate. Dakota City will increase its local sales and use tax rate to 1.0% .

will increase its local sales and use tax rate to . Clay Center, Harrison, Oakland, Osmond, and Pender will each increase its local sales and use tax rate to 1.5% .

and will each increase its local sales and use tax rate to . Beatrice, Fullerton, Grand Island, Loup City, Ord, Paxton, and Sargent will each increase its local sales and use tax rate to 2%.