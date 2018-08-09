Charges dropped in case against driver in man’s death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A prosecutor has dropped a charge stemming from the traffic death of a man in Grand Island.

Robin Nehls, of Grand Island, was arrested a year ago, coming forward three days after 28-year-old Justin Foster was fatally struck. The Grand Island Independent reports that Nehls had pleaded not guilty to the felony charge: failure to stop and render aid in a case of serious injury or death.

Prosecutor Sarah Carstensen made a motion in court Monday to dismiss the charge against Nehls. She said Wednesday that, after reviewing evidence and consulting with investigators, she concluded that a conviction was unlikely.