Charges filed against Omaha railcar cleaning company owners

BY Associated Press | August 23, 2018
Courtesy/Department of Justice logo -- www.justice.gov

Omaha, Neb. —  Federal prosecutors have announced 22 criminal counts against the owners of an Omaha railcar cleaning company that saw two workers killed in a 2015 explosion.

The Justice Department on Thursday announced that Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services president Stephen Michael Braithwaite and vice president Adam Thomas Braithwaite have been charged in a 22-count indictment.

The charges include conspiracy, violating worker safety standards resulting in worker deaths, violating federal law that governs hazardous waste management and submitting false documents to a federal agency.

Prosecutors say the pair failed to implement worker safety standards and then tried to cover that up during an inspection by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Two workers, 40-year-old Dallas Foulk and 44-year-old Adrian LaPour, were killed in an April 14, 2015 explosion. A third employee was hurt.

