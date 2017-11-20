class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273270 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Charges filed against six York College students for Halloween BB gun incidents

BY News | November 20, 2017
YORK, Neb. – Six York College students have been charged for their roles in allegedly shooting trick-or-treaters with BB guns on Halloween in York. The six were accused of stealing BB Guns from a local business and using them to shoot children trick-or-treating and shoot out the windows of two vehicles.

Arthur Huggins, 18, Brandon Duarte, 19, Alfredo Martinez, 18, and Donzel Scott, 18, have all been charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, Criminal Mischief $0-$500, and Theft/Shoplifting $0-$500. All of which are Misdemeanors.

The other two, Deavin Robertson, 18, and Graham Marks, 19, were charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, and Criminal Mischief $0-$500. No Shoplifting charge was was filed against Robertson and Marks.

None of the charges are felonies because BB guns are not classified as full firearms. All six will have their arraignments on November 29th in York County Court.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
