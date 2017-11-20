Charges filed against six York College students for Halloween BB gun incidents

YORK, Neb. – Six York College students have been charged for their roles in allegedly shooting trick-or-treaters with BB guns on Halloween in York. The six were accused of stealing BB Guns from a local business and using them to shoot children trick-or-treating and shoot out the windows of two vehicles.

Arthur Huggins, 18, Brandon Duarte, 19, Alfredo Martinez, 18, and Donzel Scott, 18, have all been charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, Criminal Mischief $0-$500, and Theft/Shoplifting $0-$500. All of which are Misdemeanors.

The other two, Deavin Robertson, 18, and Graham Marks, 19, were charged with 3rd Degree Assault, Commit Child Abuse – No Injury, and Criminal Mischief $0-$500. No Shoplifting charge was was filed against Robertson and Marks.

None of the charges are felonies because BB guns are not classified as full firearms. All six will have their arraignments on November 29th in York County Court.