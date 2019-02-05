Chase Co Fair & Expo announces exciting Country line-up for the 2019 and 2020 Fairs!!

The Chase Co Fair & Expo has announced that Trace Adkins will now be performing at the 2020 Fair and they are proud to announce that one of Country music’s most distinctive voices, Josh Turner, will headline on Saturday August 17th, 2019 with special guests Shenandoah!

With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. Turner has sold more than 8 million units and is one of the youngest members of the esteemed Grand Ole Opry. From his 2003 platinumselling debut, Long Black Train, to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards.

Turner’s hits include “Hometown Girl,” “Time Is Love,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “Long Black Train.”

A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! The lights, sound, video screens, smoke, fire, blood, bombs, confetti, spiders, snakes & monsters (oh my) and the screaming hordes of rabid Hairball fans create an event – an event that hits you so hard, it’ll take a few days to recover! Rock & Roll will NEVER die!!! …mind-blowing, and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts

fans will see brought to life.

2018 finds Hairball celebrating its 18th year of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Check out this sneak peek: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCN3nlkWWDQ

Tickets go on-sale Thursday February 7th for Josh Turner with special guests Shenandoah and

‘Hairball’ – just in time to treat your sweetheart for Valentine’s day!

