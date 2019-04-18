Chase County residents to vote on $20.5M hospital proposal

Imperial, Neb. — Chase County residents are being asked to approve a $20.5 million bond measure to improve the county hospital.

The McCook Gazette reports that registered voters will receive ballots beginning Monday. The ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 5 p.m. May 14 to be counted in the all-mail election.

Hospital CEO Steve Lewis says the project would address a number of deficiencies and health, safety and code requirements.

The county assessor’s office has said the average homeowner would pay about $90 a year more in property taxes if the measure were to pass.