class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379704 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Chase County residents to vote on $20.5M hospital proposal | KRVN Radio

Chase County residents to vote on $20.5M hospital proposal

BY Associated Press | April 18, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Chase County residents to vote on $20.5M hospital proposal
Courtesy/Chase County Community Hospital Facebook page. Architectural drawing of the proposed expansion.

Imperial,  Neb. — Chase County residents are being asked to approve a $20.5 million bond measure to improve the county hospital.

The McCook Gazette reports that registered voters will receive ballots beginning Monday. The ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 5 p.m. May 14 to be counted in the all-mail election.

Hospital CEO Steve Lewis says the project would address a number of deficiencies and health, safety and code requirements.

The county assessor’s office has said the average homeowner would pay about $90 a year more in property taxes if the measure were to pass.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments