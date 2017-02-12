Chavira named Business Student of the Month

An Imperial man has been selected as the North Platte Community College Business Student of the Month for January.

Kevin Chavira graduated from Chase County High School in 2015. He is currently studying ​​​​agribusiness at NPCC and is on track to graduate in May.

“Kevin is very deserving of this award,” said Angie Chittick, business instructor. “His attitude is infectious and his smile lights up the room. Kevin’s strong work ethic and character carry both in and out of the classroom. He is courteous and goes above and beyond to assist fellow students. His dedication, ability and commitment will be a benefit to him as he strives to reach all of his personal and career goals.”

During his time at the college, Chavira has been an active member of the rodeo team, on which he competes as a team roper.

“I initially selected NPCC to be a part of the rodeo team and to get a good start on my education close to home,” said Chavira. “Since I’ve been at the school, I have been blessed with great teachers who have gotten to know me on a personal level and who want to see me succeed. NPCC has top notch faculty that want all their students to be successful, and I am very thankful for that.”

After he graduates, Chavira plans to transfer to Fort Hayes State University in Hays, Kan. and pursue a bachelor’s degree in business.

Chavira’s parents are Reyes and Gaby Chavira, of Imperial.