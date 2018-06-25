CHI Health criticized for $23.6M naming rights deal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A nonprofit health system is facing criticism over its $23.6 million deal to put its name on an Omaha convention center and arena.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that some industry experts say CHI Health’s plans to pay for the rights to rename the CenturyLink Center is part of the advertising necessary to stay in health care conversations. But others disapprove of the Omaha-based provider’s decision to allocate millions to marketing.

Retired accountant Dan Pleiss says the deal is wasteful and that the money should go toward lowering the cost of patient care.

Edmund Leslie is St. Joseph Hospital’s former public relations director. He says the move doesn’t educate the public on health issues.

CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson says the deal is a community benefit and an investment in the city.