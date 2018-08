GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Authorities have rescued goats, rabbits, a tortoise, a dog and more than 200 chickens found on a Grand Island property.

The animals were seized Thursday and Friday. An animal control officer said some of the animals were dying as they were being moved. Several carcasses also were found, as well as chicken bones.

Officials say the property owner is being cited for the excessive number of animals on the property, their condition and the lack of shelter, food and water.