Chief of Kearney Police Department Announces Retirement

Kearney, Neb. — Kearney Police Chief, Dan Lynch, has announced his retirement from Kearney Police Department effective October 13, 2018. Lynch has served 43 years with the department.

Chief Lynch began his law enforcement career in November of 1975 as a Patrol Officer with the Kearney Police Department. While serving with the department, in 1981, Lynch was promoted to Captain. Lynch served as Captain until he was later promoted to Chief in 1996.

During his career with Kearney Police Department, Lynch has overseen numerous major case investigations and critical incidents in an exemplary manner. Lynch played a significant role in co-location of the City of Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office. This year citizens of Kearney are celebrating 25 years of the benefits of more efficient and effective law enforcement cooperation.

Lynch has attended numerous schools and training programs during his career and is a 1985 graduate of the FBI National Academy and a 1994 graduate of the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Session, LEEDS.

Chief Lynch is an excellent leader who has dedicated himself to the department’s mission of maintaining Kearney’s quality of life.

“Kearney has been very fortunate to have Chief Lynch serve this community and we wish him the best of luck in his retirement,” says Kearney City Manager, Michael W. Morgan. “The City will now begin the process to replace the position and we are confident that the position will be filled prior to his retirement.”