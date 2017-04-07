Chief: Teen rescued brother from fire younger boy had set

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 5-year-old boy who started a fire in his Lincoln home was pulled away from the flames by his teenage brother.

Firetrucks were sent to the home around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says the younger boy had been playing with a lighter in the home’s basement when the blaze erupted.

Gegg says the older boy ran down into the basement when an alarm started sounding, grabbed his little brother and got them both outside to safety. Gegg says neither boy was injured.

The boys’ names haven’t been released.