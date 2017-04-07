class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227403 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Chief: Teen rescued brother from fire younger boy had set | KRVN Radio

Chief: Teen rescued brother from fire younger boy had set

BY Associated Press | April 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Chief: Teen rescued brother from fire younger boy had set

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 5-year-old boy who started a fire in his Lincoln home was pulled away from the flames by his teenage brother.

Firetrucks were sent to the home around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says the younger boy had been playing with a lighter in the home’s basement when the blaze erupted.

Gegg says the older boy ran down into the basement when an alarm started sounding, grabbed his little brother and got them both outside to safety. Gegg says neither boy was injured.

The boys’ names haven’t been released.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments