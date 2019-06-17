Child abuse case by daycare operator bound over to District Court

The case of a Lexington woman charged with felony Negligent Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury has been bound over to Dawson County District Court. Forty-year-old Elizabeth Mins operated an in-home daycare at the time. During a preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court Monday morning, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Jeffrey Van Stelton testified about his investigation into a rescue call to Mins’ home on November 15, 2017 in which a 17-month-old boy was reported as being unresponsive and not breathing. The boy was transported by rescue unit to Lexington Regional Health Center and then transferred by life flight to Children’s Hospital in Omaha for further treatment. Van Stelton said medical information from the Lexington hospital indicated the child, identified by initials R.R., had suffered cardiac arrest, an injury to the spleen, a swollen finger and difficulty breathing. Medical reports also indicated two ribs in healing that were the result of a previous incident.

At the conclusion of testimony and closing statements, Judge Ann Paine determined there was enough evidence to bind the case over to Dawson County District Court with arraignment set for July 22, 2019 at 9:30am.