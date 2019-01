ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) – A 6-year-old girl has died in a two-vehicle crash in northwestern Nebraska crash.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Monday evening on state Highway 385.

Investigators say 6-year-old Alyssa Mazanec, of Hemingford, died after the vehicle her mother was driving attempted to turn left and was hit by a semitrailer that that tried to pass the girl’s vehicle.

Investigators say Alyssa was thrown from the vehicle and died.