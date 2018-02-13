Chinese Spring Festival celebration Saturday at UNK

KEARNEY – The 11th annual Chinese Spring Festival at the University of Nebraska at Kearney is Saturday (Feb. 17).
The festival, which is free and open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. It aims to teach students, faculty, staff and the Kearney community about Chinese culture.
Performances will include numerous traditional dances, songs, sand painting, ballads and bagua sword demonstrations.
The performances are intended to give the audience a chance to experience Chinese culture.
Chinese food will be served, with a menu that includes cola chicken wings, dumplings, ketchup prawns, sweet potatoes with corn rice and cabbage with vinegar sauce.
The Chinese Spring Festival is presented by the Chinese Scholars and Students Association (CSSA).