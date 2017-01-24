Chinese Spring Festival celebration set for Saturday

KEARNEY – The 10th annual Chinese Spring Festival at the University of Nebraska at Kearney is Saturday (Jan. 28).
The festival, which is free and open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room.
“The Chinese Spring Festival is another name for Chinese New Year. It is the most important festival in China. Chinese families usually celebrate and stay together during this festival,” said Sitong Liu, a senior biology major from Shenyang, China, and vice president of the Chinese Scholars and Students Association.
“Chinese students at UNK like to celebrate this festival as a big family since we cannot go back home at this time, and we welcome all people around Kearney to celebrate this special festival with us and to learn about Chinese culture,” Liu added.
The performances will include traditional songs, traditional dances, a Chinese zither ensemble, a piano solo, Tai Chi and a sword dance. The theme of this year’s festival is “Traditional Chinese Culture.” The performances are intended to give the audience a chance to experience Chinese culture.
Chinese food will be served, and there will be a raffle at the end of the event.
The Chinese Spring Festival is presented by the Chinese Scholars and Students Association (CSSA).