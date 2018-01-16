Christa Yoakum to Run for Public Service Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE — This morning, Christa Yoakum announced she will seek election to Nebraska’s Public Service Commission to represent the 1st District. Yoakum decided to run after months of discussion and encouragement of family and friends throughout the district and across the state.

As a life-long Nebraskan, Yoakum holds rural, city, and small town Nebraska experiences. She attended a one-room school in rural Lancaster County before her family moved to Lincoln.

Yoakum is a Program Coordinator at Nebraska Appleseed. She is responsible for promoting local policies that create a welcoming environment for new Nebraskans and coordinates with local community members to identify and support policies that create opportunities for everyone. “I’ve put people first by creating welcoming and inclusive communities where everyone feels like they belong and have created opportunities by breaking down barriers for people.”

“I am running for Public Service Commission because we need someone who will put the interests of Nebraskans first,” said Yoakum. “I have built a career of caring for Nebraskans, first as a healthcare worker and later examining systemic and structural barriers impacting the lives of our Nebraska neighbors. As a Public Service Commissioner, I will be an effective voice to champion environmental issues, expand high-speed internet to all Nebraskans, and reform regulations to be more consumer friendly while promoting economic growth for working families.”

Yoakum is concerned about the environmental impact of the KXL Pipeline and even more troubled by the lack of due process for landowners in the most recent proposal. “People should not have their land taken away for the interest of a for-profit, international corporation. Renewable energy provides the clearest path for a brighter environmental and economic future.”

Yoakum added, “Nebraska small towns and rural areas need important infrastructure to build and grow their economies. As I meet with people across the state, they are concerned that their children have moved away from their community, jobs are disappearing, and local stores are closing. It is clear that we need to have better broadband access so that small businesses can compete nationally.”

Yoakum lives with her husband John in Lincoln. Together, they have four grown sons and seven grandchildren. Yoakum has a history of community involvement, including the Lincoln Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee, the LPS High School Task Force, and past president of the YWCA of Lincoln.

Public Service Commission, District 1, consists of the city of Lincoln, and Lancaster, Cass, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska. This is Yoakum’s first run for public office.