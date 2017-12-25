Christmas card sent back and forth since 1941

DANNEBROG, Neb. (AP) – For three quarters of a century, the same Christmas card featuring a Scottish man in a kilt has made its way through the mail either to or from a Nebraska woman.

The Kearney Hub reports that it began in 1941 when Lois Margaret Frandsen of Dannebrog sent the card to her cousin Janice “Neicie” Hansen, who was living in the state of Washington.

In 1942, Hansen sent it back to Frandsen. The next year, Frandsen sent it back.

And so it has gone, every year since the early days of World War II, despite Hansen’s death in 2009 at age 93.

That year, Frandsen sent the card to Hansen’s daughter, Bonnie Leahy. The next year, Leahy sent it back.

The tradition continues.