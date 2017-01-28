Cigarette taxes, handguns, death penalty among legislative bills introduced

LINCOLN–During the third week of the 2017 legislative session, lawmakers added a wide variety of bills to tackle, ranging from proposals to increase tobacco taxes to repealing the death penalty.

These are some high points of the introduced legislative bills during the third week.

LB 438, sponsored by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, would increase cigarette and tobacco taxes.

LB 444, sponsored by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, would prohibit cities and counties from canceling injured law enforcement officers’health insurance coverage.

LB 446, sponsored by Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, would remove the death penalty while changing provisions related to sentencing.

LB 468, sponsored by Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill, would provide a gambling exception for conducting or participating in fantasy contests.

LB 520, sponsored by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, would require notification when anyone prohibited by state or federal law obtains a handgun or concealed carry permit.

LB 533, sponsored by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, would require liability insurance for and restrict locations of underground enhanced recovery injection wells and wastewater disposal wells.

LB 585, sponsored by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, would modify provisions relating to dangerous dogs, seizure of animals and animal control authorities.

LB 595, sponsored by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, would allow the use of physical force in restraining or removing a student from class in response to misbehavior.

LB 622, sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart, would permit medical marijuana under strict conditions.