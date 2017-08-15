Cinder block filled bags intentionally left on roads

OHIOWA – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of bags filled with cinder blocks being placed intentionally on roadways.

According to Sheriff William Burgess, his office received several reports Monday of people having contact with seed corn/feed sacks filled with cinder blocks left on rural roads. The intent was to give the appearance of harmless debris that would cause extensive vehicle damage and possibly a vehicle crash. The current reports include several locations near Ohiowa. No damage has been reported. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to use caution when encountering debris in the roadways and report similar occurrences to local authorities promptly.

According to the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they’ve also received similar reports.