City Council Closing Construction on Incubator Space

LEXINGTON – The Lexington City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday night, at the Council Chambers. Construction was on their agenda as they approved stop signs for new subdivisions and closed the construction of the Incubator Space.

The Dawson County Opportunity Center is the new home of the Incubator Space. It will serve as a temporary home for new businesses looking to get started. It will provide for office space and will periodically give instruction and other help to entrepreneurs. The council approved closing documents to TFC serviced for the project. The city will now receive USDA reimbursement for the project.

In other action, the council approved the placement of stop signs for new sub-divisions in the northwest and southwest area of Lexington. Much of the work is done on the lots in the Northwest divisions and are ready to be purchased. Construction in the SW 1st continues to move along quickly with much of the underground work completed. Concrete worked should begin this week according to city manager Joe Pepplitsch.