City of Kearney receives air service proposals

Kearney, Ne. — The City of Kearney has received notice from the Dept. of Transportation (DOT) for essential air service proposals for passenger air service at the Kearney Regional Airport.

Kearney received seventeen proposals from seven air service carriers.

The proposals offer aircraft raning from nine seat prop aircraft to fifty passenger regional jets. The proposals offer daily flights either to Denver or Omaha.

The air carriers include United Express, Great Lakes Airlines, Key Lime Air, Boutique Air, Silver Air, ADI and Air Choice One.

The City will evaluate the proposals in the coming days and the City Council will meet early next week to provide community comments to the DOT.

It is expected that the DOT will award the essential air service contract in late September or early October.