City of York and NPPD sign new agreement

YORK, Neb. – A new agreement has been inked between the City of York and Nebraska Public Power District, to keep the electricity giant’s statewide operations hub in York for 25 more years.

NPPD has been a staple in York’s community since 1941, and NPPD Account Manager, Craig Vincent, said the company wants to stay.

In 2017, NPPD paid the City of York a $1.7 million lease payment, equal to 11% of York’s total revenue. Other financial benefits the NPPD partnership provided to York in 2017 include:

$707,036 in Gross Revenue Tax

$599,000 in City Sales Tax

$144,000 in Municipal Discount Value

$17,000 Energy Efficiency Rebates to York Customers

Approx. 120 York Employees account for $10.5M in Payroll

The new agreement, which goes into effect January 1, 2019, is similar to the previous agreement, but contains a few extra perks: