City to use ec dev funds for Downey Drilling bldg purchase

The Lexington City Council approved a request Tuesday for the City to use $200,000 from the local economic development fund program for the purchase of the Downey Drilling buildings located in the southeast downtown area near 4th and Lincoln streets. City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said “the intent would be to acquire the property and then any sales proceeds from the buildings in the future would be returned to the program.” Downey Drilling is developing a new facility just east of Lexington for their well drilling business.

Pepplitsch reviewed a draft of the proposed 1 and 6 year Street Improvement Plan. Among the plans proposed for the coming year are more preliminary work on a viaduct to be built just east of Lexington, repairs to the Adams Street Overpass and miscellaneous replacement of street panels and handicap sidewalk ramps as funding becomes available. The plan will be presented in public hearings before the City Planning Commission and City Council during the month of March.

The Council approved a change order for the Northwest 5th Addition Improvement Project. An undeveloped area in northwest Lexington is being prepared for future housing development by installing utilities in the area. Pepplitch said that some changes are being made to the sanitary sewer installation that would create service for 29 lots instead of 18 that had been initially designed. It will have a net result of adding $13,766 to the project cost.

The Council approved the Fiscal Year 2016 Audit Report as presented by Contryman Associates Audit Manager Amy Barth.

The Council went into Executive Session to discuss negotiations for the purchase of land. No action was taken.