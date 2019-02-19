Civil Justice Reform Committee Named by Nebraska Supreme Court

The Nebraska Supreme Court has formed a Civil Justice Reform Committee with Justice Jonathan Papik serving as chairperson. The committee, which is housed within the Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission, will analyze the civil justice system in Nebraska and consider methods for improvement. In particular, the committee will consider recommendations made by the national Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators to make state justice systems more innovative and cost-effective.

“Many state court systems all around the country are taking a hard look at their civil justice systems and considering whether the system can be made to run more efficiently, both in terms of cost and time,” stated Justice Papik. “I am looking forward to working with this committee to do the same in Nebraska.”

Committee members include:

Justice Johnathan Papik, Chairperson

Judge Ryan Carson, District Court

Judge James Doyle, District Court

Timothy Engler, Attorney

Renee Eveland, Attorney

Judge Thomas Harmon, County Court

Troy Hawk, Clerk of the District Court

Senator Mike Hilgers

Judge Darla Ideus, District Court

Amie Martinez, Attorney

Jane Martin-Hoffman, Mediator

Carole McMahon-Boies, Attorney Services Division

Milo Mumgaard, Legal Aid of Nebraska

Ron Murtaugh, Judicial Administrator

Prof. Kevin Ruser, UNL College of Law

Andrew Sibbernsen, Attorney

Corey Steel, Nebraska State Court Administrator

Judge Derek Vaughn, County Court

James Welsh, Attorney

Judge Horacio Wheelock, District Court