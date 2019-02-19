Civil Justice Reform Committee Named by Nebraska Supreme Court

The Nebraska Supreme Court has formed a Civil Justice Reform Committee with Justice Jonathan Papik serving as chairperson. The committee, which is housed within the Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission, will analyze the civil justice system in Nebraska and consider methods for improvement. In particular, the committee will consider recommendations made by the national Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators to make state justice systems more innovative and cost-effective.
“Many state court systems all around the country are taking a hard look at their civil justice systems and considering whether the system can be made to run more efficiently, both in terms of cost and time,” stated Justice Papik. “I am looking forward to working with this committee to do the same in Nebraska.”
Committee members include:
Justice Johnathan Papik, Chairperson
Judge Ryan Carson, District Court
Judge James Doyle, District Court
Timothy Engler, Attorney
Renee Eveland, Attorney
Judge Thomas Harmon, County Court
Troy Hawk, Clerk of the District Court
Senator Mike Hilgers
Judge Darla Ideus, District Court
Amie Martinez, Attorney
Jane Martin-Hoffman, Mediator
Carole McMahon-Boies, Attorney Services Division
Milo Mumgaard, Legal Aid of Nebraska
Ron Murtaugh, Judicial Administrator
Prof. Kevin Ruser, UNL College of Law
Andrew Sibbernsen, Attorney
Corey Steel, Nebraska State Court Administrator
Judge Derek Vaughn, County Court
James Welsh, Attorney
Judge Horacio Wheelock, District Court