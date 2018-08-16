Let’s paint the town John Deere green in June, 2019! Fonner Park and Grand Island have been selected as the host site for the inaugural Classic Green Reunion. John Deere collectors and lovers will converge on Grand Island next June 13, 14 and 15 for this event.

This three day expo will feature row upon row of all makes and models of antique John Deere tractors, equipment and memorabilia. Many will be restored while others may be rustic and everything in between. There will be displays and vendors in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, and the Heartland Events Center, as well outdoor display areas.

According to Chris Boyens of the Classic Green Club, Inc., “The members of Classic Green are grateful and excited that Grand Island has invited us into their community. We’re looking forward to sharing the enthusiasm for all things John Deere with everyone at our inaugural show!”

Steve Plambeck, a local collector and Chairman of the Classic Green Reunion for 2019 added, “We’re not sure what to expect, but interest to date has been extremely high within the antique John Deere tractor family.” Plambeck added, “As John Deere collectors and enthusiasts, we have been wanting a national show for several years; an event that includes the veteran collectors with nicely restored tractors, implements, lawn and garden equipment, John Deere memorabilia etc. But more than that we wanted an event that would be open and welcoming to all Deere collectors and enthusiasts, including the new and younger crowd who may have never been a part of such an event before. We want to include everyone and make them feel welcome. If there is a 16-year-old kid that has an old John Deere and he wants to bring it, fixed up or not, and be a part of this event, he is more than welcome to join us!

We looked at several sites for this event, and for many reasons, Grand Island was the perfect fit. It is in the middle of the United States, along the interstate, but much more than that, it is the state of the art facilities, the wonderful people and staff to work with at Fonner Park and the community. We are looking forward to working with all of them to make our inaugural show a fantastic event!”

Official show hours, admission fees and event details are currently under review. Details will be posted on the official website at www.classicgreen.org and www.heartlandeventscenter.com as this event develops. For more information, contact Steve Plambeck at splambeck@gtmc.net, 402-469-1062 or Dianne Willey at Fonner Park 308-382-4515.