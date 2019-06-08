Clay County fatality crash

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389517 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY RRN | June 8, 2019
Clay County, Nebraska — A one-vehicle fatality crash occurred Friday in Clay County approximately  two miles  west of Sutton on Highway 6 at mile marker 239. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash occurred at 7:05 p.m.

The Sutton Police Department was attempting to make a vehicle stop when the vehicle being followed went out of control, entering the north ditch.

It was not determined whether a restraint was in use in the fatality victim’s vehicle.

The deceased was identified as 42 year old Daniel Traxler of Hastings.

An investigation was conducted by a  crash reconstructionist.

