‘Clean up’ bill would eliminate fund for reservation law enforcement

LINCOLN–A proposed bill would eliminate state aid for Native American reservation law enforcement – that is, if the state were providing aid in the first place.

Introduced by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, LB 199 would repeal sections of a state law that give authority for the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice to provide law enforcement aid to counties containing reservations. Thurston County is home to the Omaha and Winnebago Indian Reservations, and the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation is in Knox County.

The program was a response to added law enforcement burden imposed on the counties after federal law enforcement was withdrawn from reservations, according to Darrell Fisher, executive director of the Nebraska Crime Commission.

Years later, after the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs took over responsibility for law enforcement on reservation lands, the Legislature reduced appropriation to the fund to $0. The program, though it remains in statute, has not received any funding since 2006.

Fisher, who spoke in support of LB 199 at a Jan. 27 Judiciary Committee hearing, said the bill simply reflects the fact that the state no longer has responsibility for law enforcement on Native American reservations.

McCollister referred to the bill as a “clean up.”