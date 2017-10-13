class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265718 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 13, 2017
Cleanup begins at Lincoln home explosion site

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials are starting to remove the rubble remains of a Lincoln home that was torn apart by a fatal explosion in August.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that neighbors complained to city officials and American Family Insurance about the lack of action in addressing the debris. A spokeswoman for the home insurer said Thursday the company has ordered cleanup to begin.

The Aug. 14 explosion leveled the home of Jim and Jeanne Jasa. Jeanne Jasa died as a result of the blast. Jim Jasa was still hospitalized as of Thursday.

Lincoln police are still investigating what caused the natural gas-fed blast. Police are treating it as a criminal investigation.

The insurance spokeswoman says contractors could begin removing debris as early as Friday. She doesn’t know how long the job will take.

