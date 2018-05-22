Click it or Ticket enforcement to be held in Lancaster Co.

The ’Click It or Ticket’ mobilization is a nationwide campaign to promote awareness and increase the use of seatbelts and child restraint systems. During the period of May 23, 2018 thru June 03, 2018, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the mobilization through high visibility enforcement and saturation patrol.

On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., a high visibility safety checkpoint will be set up on Hwy 2 just west of 134th Street. Vehicles will be selected in a systematic fashion and checked to make sure all the proper documentation is in the vehicle and all occupants are properly restrained. Following the safety checkpoint, the involved deputies will continue enforcement efforts on an individual basis from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Beginning Friday, May 25, 2018, thru Sunday, June 03, 2018, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies working on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. These additional deputies will be utilized for saturation patrol to enforce traffic law violations throughout Lancaster County in marked patrol cars from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the mobilization will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is committed to seek and find ways to affirmatively promote and preserve a feeling of security and safety in members of the community.