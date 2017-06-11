CMT Hot 20 to Visit NEBRASKAland DAYS US Cellular Summer Jam

Country Music Television will bring their Hot 20 Countdown to NEBRASKAland DAYS for the US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series. The crew will be on hand during the June 23rd and 24th concert series featuring Alan Jackson with Special Guest Dwight Yoakam and Chris Stapleton with Special Guest Brothers Osborne.

“Excited beyond belief”, was NEBRASKAland DAYS Executive Director David Fudge’s reaction to the news. “We’ve felt great about our 2017 lineup from the moment we started putting it together, and when CMT reached out it confirmed that we had a winner on our hands.”

Securing CMT’s appearance in North Platte would not have been possible without the help of the North Platte Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureau. “I called Lisa Burke the moment we were contacted for some help,” said Fudge. “She and her Board of Directors were very instrumental in getting this done. It would not have happened without them.”

CMT personality Katie Cook will be on hand to anchor the network’s coverage. The weekly three-hour series is hosted by CMT favorites Cody Alan and Cook, who will count down the 20 biggest music videos with the hottest news stories, in-studio live performances and candid interviews from country music’s biggest superstars and up-and-coming artists.