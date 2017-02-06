CNPPID Board proposing lake lot increases

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors approved a recommendation from its Power & Recreation Committee at Monday’s board meeting to modify lease rates in the draft alternative lease proposal at Johnson Lake and Plum Creek Canyon Lake.

The motion proposes that lease rates for lots at the two lakes would remain at their current level for six years (through February 2024), beginning March 1, 2018. Lessees currently pay an annual lease fee of $2,250 for a tier one lot.

In a separate action, the board approved a recommendation for a three percent annual increase in rates in the draft alternative lease beginning on March 1, 2024.

Both motions were approved on a 10-0 vote, with directors Ron Fowler and Dave Rowe — who are leaseholders at Johnson Lake — abstaining to prevent a potential conflict of interest.

The two approved motions dealt only with the proposed lease rates in the draft alternative lease. The remaining provisions in the draft alternative lease remain unchanged at this time. The schedule of activities over the coming year regarding the draft alternative lease — including appraisals of lot values, a public meeting to further explain the alternative lease proposal, board authorization of the fee schedule and terms in the alternative lease, and a deadline for lessees to choose either the existing lease or the alternative lease — remain in place.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several leaseholders at Johnson Lake expressed their appreciation to the board for its actions today regarding the proposed alternative lease proposal.

Additional details about the proposed alternative lease will be posted on Central’s web site (www.cnppid.com) in the near future.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

• The board approved a letter of consent and a letter of understanding with Phelps County to replace a timber bridge over an E-65 Canal lateral north of Loomis with a culvert.

• The board approved a motion to change the location of the March 6 meeting to the Rodeway Inn in Holdrege so that the meeting can be held in conjunction with the Central District Water Users’ annual meeting at the same site.

• The directors approved water service agreements with the Platte Valley Irrigation District, the Paxton-Hershey Water Company, Keith-Lincoln Irrigation District, Suburban Irrigation District, and Lisco Irrigation District for supplemental water from Lake McConaughy for the next three irrigation seasons.

• The board accepted a $189,030 bid from Van Diest Supply Co., of McCook to provide herbicides for use by the Irrigation Division.

• The board accepted a $277,975 bid from RoadBuilders of Grand Island for a crawler dozer; a $222,200 bid from Nebraska Machinery Co., of Doniphan for a long-reach excavator; and a $41,870 bid (including trade-in) from Nebraska Machinery Co., for a used backhoe loader.

• The directors awarded four bids to Gene Steffy Auto Group of Fremont for two half-ton pickups ($42,236); one half-ton extended cab pickup ($26,831); one three-quarter ton crew cab pickup ($29,256); and four three-quarter ton regular cab pickups ($105,404).

• The board approved a staff recommendation for the District to partner with the Lake McConaughy Lessees Inc., K-3 Cabin Area for road improvements within the area at a cost of $10,000.

• Civil Engineer Cory Steinke reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation is holding steady near 3,255.4 feet. Inflows and outflows have been around 1,200 cubic feet per second. Early snowpack readings from the North Platte and South Platte basins are above average for this time of year, Steinke said, although it’s too early to draw conclusions about runoff from next spring’s snowmelt.

Steinke also reported that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering releases from the Environmental Account in Lake McConaughy during the Feb. 15-March 15 period to correspond with whooping cranes’ spring migration. He said the USFWS and Central will monitor conditions along the river, including the amount of ice in the river, to make sure such releases can be made safely.