Coach Tom Osborne, Nebraskans Oppose LB 110 & Legislative Legalization of Marijuana

On Friday, former Husker Football Coach Tom Osborne and Lt. Governor Mike Foley hosted a brief media availability before the legislative hearing on LB 110, a bill that proposes to legalize marijuana in Nebraska. They were joined by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and concerned citizens.

“My main concern about the ‘medical marijuana’ bill before you is the impact it will have on young people,” said former Husker Football Coach Tom Osborne. “Research has shown that marijuana use appears to have a negative impact on adolescent brain development and is often related to the development of mental disorders, schizophrenia being a major concern. I work with young people daily in the Teammates Mentoring Program and anything which negatively impacts those 10,000 odd young people is a great concern to me.”

“The Governor and I have opposed attempts to legalize through the legislative process, because we believe that the tried and tested avenue for developing safe and effective pharmaceutical drugs runs through our research universities and FDA review process,” said Lt. Governor Foley. “Policy makers have an obligation to protect public safety and health, and legalizing marijuana in Nebraska through the legislative process puts our families, our kids, and our communities at risk.”

Additional participants included former Senator Jim Jensen of Omaha, DHHS Behavioral Health Division Director Sheri Dawson, Dr. James Sorrell from the Department of Health and Human Services, Mary Hilton of Lincoln, NSP Superintendent Col. John Bolduc, and Dr. Kevin Sabet of Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

Video from the media availability can be found by clicking here.