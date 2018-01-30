Coalition forms to support University of Nebraska amid cuts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Business and community leaders have formed a group to support the University of Nebraska system as budget cuts loom.

The group is called One Nebraska Coalition. It took out newspaper ads across the state over the weekend as part of its effort to share the good news of the university.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has proposed a midyear cut of 2 percent for the system, the state colleges and many state agencies. They would face another cut, of 4 percent, in 2018-19. State revenue reports have been disappointing for many months.

Former state Sen. Mike Flood is chairman of the coalition’s board, and he told the Omaha World-Herald that the coalition isn’t quarreling with the governor. Rather, the coalition wants to support the system over the long run.

