Cody Johnson to headline Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln

Lincoln, NE…. Cody Johnson is set to headline a three-act bill at Pinewood Bowl Theater on Friday, September 6th at 7:00 with special guests, 90’s country music icon, Mark Chestnutt, and Georgia native, Jacob Bryant. While selling out shows from coast to coast, Cody Johnson caught the attention of Nashville music executives leading to his recent record deal with Warner Music Nashville and the release of Cody’s first WMN album. Ain’t Nothin’ To It debuted in 2019 as the #1 album on the Billboard Chart, as well as #1 in digital album sales for all genres. The album’s first single, “On My Way to You”, has over 50 million On-Demand Streams and has spent over 34 weeks on the Billboard 100. Tickets for the show will be available Friday, April 26th at 10am and can be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com, the Ticketmaster app, and Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office.

ABOUT CODY

After landing two releases in the Top 10 of Billboard’s country albums chart on his own CoJo label and selling 74,000 tickets for a single show, to earn recognition as the only unsigned artist in history to sell out NRG Stadium at RodeoHouston, one of Texas’ most-sought-after talents finally agreed to sign with a major label. Warner Music Nashville won a Music Row sweepstakes and enticed Johnson – who’d turned down several majors before – to join the team and take a shot at turning a concert success story into one with multimedia, national hit-making cred.

Johnson’s passionate, rowdy concerts have already drawn comparisons to Garth Brooks, and the music from his previous albums – inspired by ‘90s country foundations but built for the 21st century – has made him a familiar presence on Texas and Oklahoma red-dirt radio.

Johnson’s introductory Warner project, Ain’t Nothin’ to It, ups the ante. After writing the bulk of his previous material, he put out word in Nashville that he was open to songs from other sources, and the results were astonishing. A-list writers – including Chris Stapleton, Radney Foster and Brothers Osborne guitarist John Osborne – came to the table with songs that suited Johnson’s life and disposition. Music fans who are just now coming to the table will get a quick understanding of Johnson, from the rowdy troublemaker in the swampy “Doubt Me Now” to the devoted family man in the title track to the self-penned ex-bull rider in “Dear Rodeo” to the devoted Christian in “His Name Is Jesus.”

ABOUT MARK

Mark Chesnutt is one of Country’s true musical treasures. Critics have hailed him as a classic Country singer of the first order, and some of Country music’s most elite entertainers from George Jones to George Strait echo this sentiment. Mark Chesnutt’s stature is easily gauged; he has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top ten singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. Country music critics and fans alike need look no further when it comes to Country music basics. If you ask Mark Chesnutt, he’ll tell you, “It’s the music that has kept me around this long”.

In a world that sometimes confuses style with substance, Mark Chesnutt possesses both. Remaining true to himself as a traditional country artist while still keeping up with the ever-changing country landscape, Mark has a knack for picking great songs; delivering them with his world-class vocals; and with real heart-felt emotion. Mark has set the bar for his generation, not just for his being a consistent hit maker, but

because of his love of genuine country music.

Mark Chesnutt’s personal integrity as well as his principal to record a genuine country song has made him a fixture on radio and in the honky-tonks. Chesnutt got his start in the honky-tonks of Beaumont, TX, learning from his father, Bob Chesnutt, a singer, record collector, and major fan of classic country music. Playing alongside his dad, one set at a time, Mark embraced his father’s influence and began making a name for himself. Mark sang covers by Lefty, Merle, George, and Waylon to develop his unmatched crowd-pleasing rapport and his authentic country

style.

ABOUT JACOB

At 26, Jacob Bryant has lived through more than men twice his age. Hidden behind his blue eyes and charming smile lies a past of addiction, death, and divorce that have fueled his songwriting and pushed him to track some of his most popular biographical anthems including “Save My Soul,” “This Side of Sober,” “Too Late to Turn Around,” “Country Went to Hell,” and “Up In Flames.” The Jasper, Ga., native performs with the vigor of a seasoned road dog and delivers a show that combines the storytelling of country music with the passion of rock.