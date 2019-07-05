Colby Police: firework injury results in death

Colby, Kan. — The Colby, Kansas Police Department reports the death of a teen injured by a firework Thursday evening. According to a news release, around 7:30 p.m., the Colby Police Department received a 911 call of a male juvenile that had been severely injured by a possible firework.

EMS and Law Enforcement personnel arrived and began treating the juvenile. The juvenile was transported to the hospital, but the injuries proved to be fatal.

The investigation into the death of the local juvenile is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time. The Colby Police Department is being assisted by the Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office with the investigation.